DOWD: Mattoon Chamber helps actor learn more about longtime resident

Multiple times a day the Chamber receives phone calls from members and the general public seeking advice, guidance, support and information. We are always happy to help in any way we can and are gratified to know when we have helped with a solution. Occasionally a unique call comes in that really piques our interest and makes us proud of our community.

Craig Jordan (Torillo), a Hollywood actor, called the Chamber wanting information about one of our residents who he is going to portray in an upcoming feature length film. He asked about Vert Enis Jr. who spent most of his adult life in Mattoon. Craig's best statement of the entire conversation was that he wanted to do everything he could to portray Vert the best way possible to honor his service to our country and his time here in Mattoon.

Many long-term local residents might know who Vert Enis Jr. was and as we started to research his connection to our community, we found out some interesting facts. Vert was born on Feb. 12, 1923 in Marion, Ill. and married his wife Eva on Sept. 4, 1942. Soon after his marriage Vert enlisted in the Army. Vert saw heavy military action in Italy during World War II, especially on Aug. 5, 6, 7 in 1943. Enis and the 75 men in B Company came under heavy fire in the hilly terrain just outside of Palermo, Italy. By the time the firing eased only 40 enlisted men and one officer survived.

One of the enlisted men who survived along with Vert was a young man named Audie Murphy. Murphy was just 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 112 pounds, and by the end of the war he would earn 33 military awards and citations, including the Congressional Medal of Honor, becoming the most decorated soldier in United States history. Murphy became a movie actor and starred as himself in the movie "To Hell and Back" which was based on his biographical written account of his time in the war.

Vert, who was also small in stature, befriended Audie, and was awarded his fair share of military hardware as well. Enis received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal of Valor (twice), the Combat Infantry Badge, the Good Conduct Medal and the Croix DeGuerre (given by France).

Over 30 of Vert's war diary entries and a picture on page 19 of him are in a book titled "Dogface Soldiers" authored by Daniel Champagne in 2003. The book chronicles the exploits of B Company and its march through Morocco, Tunisia, Sicily, Italy and France.

Vert and Eva eventually settled in Mattoon. They built and operated Eva's Pla-Mor miniature golf which is still located at Peterson Park, now known as Vinnie & Al's Pla-Mor Golf. Vert passed away at Odd Fellow Rebekah home in Mattoon in February of 2004 and Eva passed away in March of 2020.

We were thrilled to research and gather all the information on Vert, and Craig was very appreciative of what we complied to help him in his acting role. The movie will be titled "Reveille" and will start filming this year.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.