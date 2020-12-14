DOWD: Mattoon Chamber offers Chamber Bucks program

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce wants to remind everyone to shop local and support your local businesses.
This is important now more than ever due to the pandemic and its impact on our business community. I am sure you will be pleasantly surprised what is available locally versus shopping online or out of town.
Shopping our local businesses means you are also supporting your families, friends and neighbors. Spending locally also provides sales tax revenues that are needed for fire and police protection, city services, infrastructure improvements as well as local schools.
One of the best ways to ensure that your dollars will be spent locally is through support of our Chamber Bucks program. We have over 70 Mattoon establishments who are participating in the Chamber Bucks program. This is a great way to show support for your local businesses who rely on your patronage to keep Mattoon thriving.
We are always asked what are Chamber Bucks and how do they work? Anyone can buy Chamber Bucks in denominations of $5, $10, $20 or $25. We provide a list of all the Mattoon businesses who accept the Chamber Bucks dollar for dollar for any purchases. There is no cost to the businesses or the people who receive them. The Chamber provides this service as a benefit to our community.
Most of the Chamber Bucks are purchased by area businesses as rewards for their employees and associates. Many of our local industries have invested in our community in a big way by purchasing over $10,000 in Chamber Bucks each and every year. These companies award the Chamber Bucks to their employees for many reasons including work anniversaries, making production goals, perfect attendance, etc. We also encourage the general public to purchase Chamber Bucks in place of gift certificates to ensure the dollars are spent locally.
We should reach the $100,000 mark in Chamber Bucks sold this year just like we have the last three years. This is great news for the community because all this money will be spent locally. As a reminder, the Chamber Bucks program is one of the best ways to ensure the money is spent locally and also helps increase local tax dollars which supports police and fire protection and infrastructure improvements.
Be sure to save time, travel and gas this holiday season. Stay local and shop local for a great customer service experience and to support your community. While you are out and about make sure to patronage all the fantastic local eateries that are available in virtually any type of cuisine imaginable. Even if they are not open due to the current mitigation level, you can still order for carryout, curbside pickup or delivery.
Chamber Bucks can also be great stocking stuffers to be spent locally next year for that hard to buy for friend or family member. For all of the details about Chamber Bucks you can contact the Chamber at director@mattoonchamber.com or call us at 217-235-5661.
Ed Dowd is the Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce
