DOWD: Mattoon Chamber offers Chamber Bucks program

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce wants to remind everyone to shop local and support your local businesses.

This is important now more than ever due to the pandemic and its impact on our business community. I am sure you will be pleasantly surprised what is available locally versus shopping online or out of town.

Shopping our local businesses means you are also supporting your families, friends and neighbors. Spending locally also provides sales tax revenues that are needed for fire and police protection, city services, infrastructure improvements as well as local schools.

One of the best ways to ensure that your dollars will be spent locally is through support of our Chamber Bucks program. We have over 70 Mattoon establishments who are participating in the Chamber Bucks program. This is a great way to show support for your local businesses who rely on your patronage to keep Mattoon thriving.

We are always asked what are Chamber Bucks and how do they work? Anyone can buy Chamber Bucks in denominations of $5, $10, $20 or $25. We provide a list of all the Mattoon businesses who accept the Chamber Bucks dollar for dollar for any purchases. There is no cost to the businesses or the people who receive them. The Chamber provides this service as a benefit to our community.

