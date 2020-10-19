DOWD: Mattoon Chamber partner in fund to support local manufacturing and industrial businesses

Grants of up to $100 per employee or $10,000, whichever is less, are available for manufacturing and industrial businesses that demonstrate need in relation to COVID-19. Certain qualifying criteria must be met and funds will be available until they run out or Nov. 30, whichever is first.

Two Mattoon organizations have already applied for and been approved for funding utilizing this program. There are several other businesses who have been contacted about this funding opportunity for resources to help protect their employees during these unforeseen times.

Many of these organizations have never had to finance PPE protection for their employees in the past and it has created an additional unexpected burden on their resources. It is great to see how multiple organizations can work together to help support our local business, industrial and manufacturing community in times of need.

Further information about the program is available by contacting Coles Together at (217) 258-5627 or angela@colestogether.com.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

