DOWD: Mattoon Chamber partner in fund to support local manufacturing and industrial businesses

Coles Together and the Mattoon Area Industrial Development (MAID) organization announced the creation of a fund to support manufacturing and industrial businesses in Mattoon.
The PPE Grant Program will provide grant funds to targeted businesses to help offset the cost of personal protective equipment needed to keep employees and customers safe due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As the industrial sector continues to produce and deliver the nation’s goods during the pandemic, the MAID board eagerly and unanimously agreed to support a program helping local manufacturers remain open and keep people employed in our community.
The program will be administered by Coles Together, the county’s economic development organization.
“Partnering with MAID to deliver financial assistance to businesses in Mattoon brings together two organizations aligned in their mission to support the community’s industrial and manufacturing sector,” said Angela Griffin, president of Coles Together.
“This isn’t the first time Coles Together and MAID have worked together to fill a financial gap, strengthen skills in the workforce, or support existing manufacturing businesses. We are pleased to be their partner again and look forward to quickly and efficiently deploying resources to our industrial business partners,” said Griffin.
Grants of up to $100 per employee or $10,000, whichever is less, are available for manufacturing and industrial businesses that demonstrate need in relation to COVID-19. Certain qualifying criteria must be met and funds will be available until they run out or Nov. 30, whichever is first.
Two Mattoon organizations have already applied for and been approved for funding utilizing this program. There are several other businesses who have been contacted about this funding opportunity for resources to help protect their employees during these unforeseen times.
Many of these organizations have never had to finance PPE protection for their employees in the past and it has created an additional unexpected burden on their resources. It is great to see how multiple organizations can work together to help support our local business, industrial and manufacturing community in times of need.
Further information about the program is available by contacting Coles Together at (217) 258-5627 or angela@colestogether.com.
