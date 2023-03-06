The Mattoon Chamber was honored to partner with Alexander Benishek to give a presentation at the 34th annual Rural Community Economic Development Conference in Springfield on Feb. 23. The conference is presented by the Illinois Institute of Rural Affairs, Western Illinois University and the Governor’s Rural Affairs Council.

The conference was chaired by Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton, who singled out Mattoon in her introduction with a shout-out for all the great things happening in our community. Stratton visited Mattoon in January of this year during the previous GRAC conference at Elevate CCIC Inc.

We were asked to present information on the success generated from the Move To Mattoon program that was developed through the chamber, Benishek and Mattoon in Motion. Benishek was an AmeriCorps Fellow who was selected to work in Mattoon for a year during his fellowship. Once he completed the program, he was hired by the City of Mattoon in a new role as the director of community development and planning.

Benishek was instrumental in developing the Move to Mattoon program during his fellowship with Mattoon in Motion. He worked closely with Carolyn Cloyd and I on creating a valuable incentive package to recruit remote workers to our community. Businesses in Mattoon were very generous in supporting the program, which led to a package valued over $11,000.

The incentive package includes $5,000 cash toward moving incentives, $500 in local restaurant vouchers, a year’s free membership at the Elevate CCIC Inc. co-working space, six months free membership at the YMCA and numerous other local business incentives. The full list is available at www.makemymove.com/moving-living/mattoon-il.

The goal of the program is to get people who live 100 miles or more from Coles County and work remotely to make Mattoon their family home. Benishek found that the number of remote workers has increased over tenfold in the past five years, especially during the pandemic. We decided it makes sense to encourage remote workers to make Mattoon their home.

The average salary of remote workers closes in on $100,000. By bringing remote workers and their families to Mattoon, we are able to increase disposable income spending, sales of houses and apartment rentals, our local tax base, and the diverse cultural experiences they bring to our community.

To date we have had over 250 people apply to the program and we have reached our goal of having five families agree to move to Mattoon this year. The program has generated great publicity for Mattoon and we have been mentioned directly or indirectly in articles in Fortune.com, Governance Magazine and the Wall Street Journal.

We were able to share our experiences and successes with the Move to Mattoon program during multiple sessions at the IIRA and GRAC conference in Springfield. Mattoon continues to be in motion and we look forward to welcoming the new families to our community.