DOWD: Mattoon Chamber ready for a new beginning in the new year

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new beginning in 2021.
We are eternally optimistic and plan on holding our regular networking events starting this summer. Although we had to cancel our Winter Swing Putt Putt golf event, we are moving forward on our other events.
Our Mattoon Chamber Golf Classic will be held at Meadowview Golf Course on Friday, June 25, starting at noon. We are also full steam ahead with plans for our Business Expo and Taste of the Expo scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cross County Mall.
The Business Expo and Taste of the Expo will be celebrating its 20th year at the Cross County Mall and we are planning on big things for the anniversary. Our goal will be to have 100 different vendors showcasing their products and services for the general public.
We also will be working with our Taste of the Expo participants who will offer their usual culinary delights from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is the most important business networking event for all the participants each year. Full details will be announced this spring.
Many residents have already received their stimulus checks of $600 for people making under $75,000 per year based on the Coronavirus Relief Bill. The bill also extended unemployment benefits to many of those people affected by the pandemic who lost their jobs.
A big win for area small businesses and their employees who were hit hardest by the pandemic is the announcement of the second round of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP). In the first round of the program Mattoon businesses were very successful in getting forgivable relief. 349 different Mattoon small businesses received a total of nearly $25 million in forgivable loans to help keep their employees paid and not have to let them go.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) will be releasing all the guidelines for the new PPP Program soon. Some of the highlights of the program will include benefits to many of the businesses hit hardest during the pandemic especially our local restaurants and drinking establishments. They will be eligible for the send round of the PPP program even if they received funding in the first round.
All of the details of the new program will be made available on the SBA website at sba.gov. The best resources for local businesses will be their banking institutions and accounting firms. These organizations will be guiding their clients through all the requirements, paperwork and deadlines of the program.
Finally, as always, please remember to support our local businesses. These are your friends, neighbors and family and they need everyone's support to get back to normal operations hopefully soon!
Photos: Remember these? A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years
Ed Dowd is the Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce