DOWD: Mattoon Chamber ready for a new beginning in the new year

A big win for area small businesses and their employees who were hit hardest by the pandemic is the announcement of the second round of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP). In the first round of the program Mattoon businesses were very successful in getting forgivable relief. 349 different Mattoon small businesses received a total of nearly $25 million in forgivable loans to help keep their employees paid and not have to let them go.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) will be releasing all the guidelines for the new PPP Program soon. Some of the highlights of the program will include benefits to many of the businesses hit hardest during the pandemic especially our local restaurants and drinking establishments. They will be eligible for the send round of the PPP program even if they received funding in the first round.

All of the details of the new program will be made available on the SBA website at sba.gov. The best resources for local businesses will be their banking institutions and accounting firms. These organizations will be guiding their clients through all the requirements, paperwork and deadlines of the program.

Finally, as always, please remember to support our local businesses. These are your friends, neighbors and family and they need everyone's support to get back to normal operations hopefully soon!