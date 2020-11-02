DOWD: Mattoon Chamber reminds you to shop local this holiday

The holiday season is fast approaching and the COVID-19 Restore Illinois Plan mitigation restrictions are in place.

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce wants to remind everyone to shop local and support your local businesses whenever you can. Now more than ever, we need to support our local restaurants, drinking establishments and retail locations. We must show support for our local businesses who rely on our patronage to keep Mattoon thriving.

We constantly hear how shopping online is quick and convenient. What we don't hear is its impact on our local community. Like many communities, Mattoon relies on tax dollars to continue providing adequate community and support services. Shopping locally keeps the tax dollars local, something that rarely happens when you shop online.

By shopping locally here in Mattoon, you are helping to keep and create employment opportunities for our community. Shopping locally also supports funding for our schools and city services. The tax dollars generated from buying locally are used for improvements to city streets, police and fire protection, and overall infrastructure enhancements. A thriving local business community leads to new jobs, skilled workers moving to and staying in Mattoon, and an ongoing sense of civic pride.

