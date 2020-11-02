DOWD: Mattoon Chamber reminds you to shop local this holiday

The holiday season is fast approaching and the COVID-19 Restore Illinois Plan mitigation restrictions are in place.
The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce wants to remind everyone to shop local and support your local businesses whenever you can. Now more than ever, we need to support our local restaurants, drinking establishments and retail locations. We must show support for our local businesses who rely on our patronage to keep Mattoon thriving.
We constantly hear how shopping online is quick and convenient. What we don't hear is its impact on our local community. Like many communities, Mattoon relies on tax dollars to continue providing adequate community and support services. Shopping locally keeps the tax dollars local, something that rarely happens when you shop online.
By shopping locally here in Mattoon, you are helping to keep and create employment opportunities for our community. Shopping locally also supports funding for our schools and city services. The tax dollars generated from buying locally are used for improvements to city streets, police and fire protection, and overall infrastructure enhancements. A thriving local business community leads to new jobs, skilled workers moving to and staying in Mattoon, and an ongoing sense of civic pride.
Mattoon and its business leaders have heavily invested in our community. The downtown revitalization continues as more small businesses are taking advantage of the improvements to the downtown buildings. The Downtown Merchants Association's Facebook page, called "Celebrate Downtown Mattoon", highlights all the local shopping and dining opportunities in downtown Mattoon. As an example there are eleven unique and diverse dining opportunities in the downtown area. Fifteen new businesses have started up downtown in the past three years.
Many individuals are starting new businesses or growing existing businesses downtown and throughout Mattoon. We must support these new business ventures for their continued growth and development. It is critical for Mattoon's future to keep our young students and local entrepreneurs engaged and invested in the community. They need to see that our local businesses are supported and growing in order to keep them here in Mattoon to raise their families.
Our local malls and small businesses need your support to continue to thrive and prosper. You simply cannot receive the personal touch and build those unique and ongoing relationships by shopping in bigger cities or on-line. Your friends, neighbors and their families are running these local businesses and rely on your continued patronage. On your next shopping trip, save yourself the travel time and cost of a tank of gas and visit our local businesses. You will be surprised to see all that Mattoon has to offer and I'm sure you won't be disappointed. Before you go on-line to shop because it is "convenient", please think local; your business community needs your support. Shop local, Save Local!
Ed Dowd is the Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce
