DOWD: Mattoon Chamber revisits history of local railroad industry

We were discussing Mattoon's history with some of our members. I thought it would be great to revisit some of what made Mattoon what it is today.

One key example is our connection to the railroad industry. As anyone who does business or lives on the west side of Mattoon can attest, trains and Mattoon are interconnected; the trains seem to stop on the tracks at the worst possible times and interrupt commutes, shopping trips and lunch and dinner dates on a daily basis.

Everyone else in town can hear the train whistles at all hours of the day or night as the trains navigate the town seemingly in everyone's backyards. What people forget is that these trains are not only part of our history, but vital for worldwide commerce and industry. How our history is tied to trains has some interesting stories where the true facts are somewhere in the middle.

Roswell Mason, the engineer in chief of the Illinois Central Railroad, was on a deadline to lay 44 miles of track south of Urbana and as he got closer to where the track was set to cross the Terre Haute & Alton Railroad he was challenged to a race by "Big Bill" Mattoon (William B. Mattoon), the engineer in charge of laying track for the Terre Haute & Alton.

The crew that got to the crossing point first would have the privilege of naming the future station. Mason's men got to the spot first, on June 25, 1855, and Mason chose to honor his rival for giving his men the incentive they needed to get the work done so quickly and named the station "Mattoon." Later the town was named after the railroad man.

There is an alternate version to this story in which "Big Bill" Mattoon, who was said to be quite the gambling man, won the privilege of naming the town in a card game. The first version is the more accepted story. Interestingly, Roswell Mason later became the mayor of Chicago and was mayor during the great Chicago fire in 1871. Also, in 1898 Bill Mattoon's widow attended a street fair in Mattoon and was given the Key to the City.

There is a rich history of train passengers in our community. Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas took the train to Mattoon for their famous 1858 debate at the Coles County Fairgrounds. The candidates both slept in Mattoon the night before the debate. Ulysses S. Grant also took the train to Mattoon in May of 1861 where he mustered in the 21st Illinois Infantry, the muster camp on the northeast side of Mattoon later becoming known as Camp Grant. Our Mattoon City War Memorial Ellipse overlooks the site and honors the five units that mustered there.

"Project Depot" raised more than $3 million dollars to renovate the Mattoon Train Depot kept most of its original charm dating back to 1918. The next time you get stopped by those "annoying" freight trains or woken up by those train whistles just pause and think about the historical significance and invaluable contributions the trains have and continue to make in our community.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

