DOWD: Mattoon Chamber serves community through Charitable Corporation

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce works with its members and the community for the continued betterment of Mattoon.

In 2015 we created the Mattoon Chamber Charitable Corporation (MCCC) and were granted 501(c)(3) status by the Internal Revenue Service. This means that contributions to the Mattoon Chamber Charitable Corporation are tax deductible as donations.

By separating the charitable functions of the Chamber from the day to day operations the individuals and businesses who contribute to the charitable work of the Chamber can possibly receive the benefit of the IRS status and the corresponding deduction.

The Chamber is able to promote Mattoon and our Chamber businesses through donations to the MCCC. The biggest example of using donated funds is the Mattoon Chamber Charitable Corporation Mattoon High School scholarship program.

The Chamber has developed a program to award three $1,000 scholarships for Mattoon High School seniors. One scholarship is for a student who will be attending a traditional college or university and two scholarships are for students seeking vocational training. The Chamber and our board of directors recognize the need to support area businesses that need vocationally trained individuals as well as traditional degreed graduates. We want to make sure vocational students also have the opportunity to gain financial support for their education.

In December 2015, the MCCC received a very generous donation from a family in Mattoon to help with funding for the good works of the charitable corporation. The family donated their former residence on 33rd Street in Mattoon. The Chamber was able to sell the house to a new business daycare start-up organization. The funds have been invested through SC3F Wealth Management and are in reserves to be used as needed to help fund the high school scholarships.

The Chamber uses all 50/50 raffle proceeds generated during our Business After Hours and special events for our scholarship program. Attendees of our Business After Hours and other Chamber events have the opportunity to win half of all proceeds collected at our raffle drawings. Even though we were only able to hold six out of twelve After Hour events last year, we still had enough money in the operating fund to contribute to the three scholarships this year. Many winners even donated all their winnings back to the Chamber for the scholarships.

We are pleased to announce this year's scholarship grantees, Cooper Bergstrom who will be attending St. Louis University studying pre-dental education; Paige Farmer who will be attending Lake Land College studying nursing and Isabella Smith who will be attending Millikin University studying secondary education.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

