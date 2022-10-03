DOWD: Mattoon Chamber to award Citizen and Small Business of the Year

The year 2022 has been another challenging year due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses are struggling to find help, which is leading to longer wait times at restaurants and retail locations. The supply chain for goods and services has been hampered, leading to shortages for consumers, construction projects and business growth.

The pandemic has slowed the economy, strained our health care systems and contributed to the social and political polarization of the general public. Despite the negativity, the vast majority of our local businesses have weathered the storm and are still doing their very best to serve customers and keep the local economy running strong.

Mattoon has many bright spots now and on the horizon. The innovative LIFT Education Center opened in August and will help fill much-needed jobs in multiple trade and technology fields. The potential for the new sports complex, which is estimated to bring up to 500,000 additional visitors to Mattoon on a yearly basis, is still moving forward, with plans to break ground next spring. They still have some hurdles to overcome to make this project a reality and can use the public's support.

Mattoon has many fantastic individuals and businesses that deserve recognition for their accomplishments. The chamber has two programs to help showcase and acknowledge these individuals and businesses.

Since 1959, the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce has had the distinct pleasure of awarding a Citizen of the Year Award to individuals who the chamber and the community recognize as contributors to the betterment of life in Mattoon. These individuals have dedicated their time, talent and energy in service to the residents of the Mattoon area. In order to find the best and most deserving recipient of this prestigious Citizen of the Year award, the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce requests nominees from our membership and the general public.

This will be the sixth year that the chamber recognizes the Small Business of the Year. The Mattoon economy is dependent on small business success. Small businesses contribute to our local economy by bringing growth and innovation to the community. Small businesses attract talented people who invent new products or implement new solutions for existing ideas. Larger businesses often benefit from small businesses within the local community, as many large corporations depend on small businesses for the completion of various business functions through outsourcing. Small businesses also invest and volunteer in the community's social service agencies, and civic functions.