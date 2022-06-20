DOWD: Mattoon Chamber to hold Annual Golf Classic

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Golf Classic on Friday, June 24, at Meadowview Golf Course. It is open to the public.

Our volunteer Chamber Golf Committee created the theme of All Aboard to honor Mattoon's roots as a train town. Many people might not even realize Mattoon was named after William Mattoon who was the chief construction engineer of the Terre Haute and Alton Railroad.

We have a lot of fun in store for our Golf Classic this year. Player registration and our putting contest will begin at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be at 11 a.m. served as "grab and go" sandwiches or players can dine in the clubhouse or patio. We will have a shotgun start at noon.

Drinks and libations will be free and available on every other hole. We will have a tasting tent available as well to sample great new products. After the event, dinner will be served as we tally up the scores and announce the winners. Dinner will include fried chicken, smoked pulled pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, with green beans, homemade noodles, and cole slaw.

Our "Big Four" putting contest, which is free to all golfers, will follow our theme. Each golfer will get 6 putts to make it in 4 designated holes on the putting green. Any golfers to sink their putts in all four holes will enter a playoff. The closest to making all 4 holes again will win a fantastic prize of $1,000. We will also have our "Putt longer than a freight train" Long Putt Contest for $1,000. The first player to sink that putt will be the winner.

We will award the foursomes with the best scores free entry into next year event for first place and other prizes for second and third place. We will also have proximity prizes for closest to the pin, longest/straightest drive, and longest putts on different holes throughout the course.

Consolidated Communications has agreed to be our Platinum Title Sponsor. KC Summers is offering a car or truck to the first person who can sink a hole-in-one on the par-3, 17th hole. We will have many other fun and exciting contests throughout the course.

Not a golfer? You can pick up one or multiple raffle tickets for the low price of $10 each. The raffle grand prize is $3,000 and the drawing will be during the dinner portion of our Classic. You do not need to be present to win. You can pick up your tickets at our Chamber office, 1518 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon.

Space is limited so sign up your foursome early. You can pick up the registration form at our offices on our website, or you can email us at director@mattoonchamber.com.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

