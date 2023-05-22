The Mattoon Chamber will be holding our Annual Golf Classic on Friday, June 23, at the Mattoon Golf & Country Club. Our volunteer Chamber Golf Committee created the theme of "Life’s a Beach" this year. We will have many games and holes utilizing the theme throughout the course.

We have a lot of fun in store for our Golf Classic this year. Player registration and our putting contest will begin at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be at 11 a.m., served as "grab and go” turkey or ham deli sandwiches. Players can also choose to dine on the patio. We will have a shotgun start at noon. Drinks and libations will be free and available on every other hole. We will have a tasting tent through Ronchetti’s Distributing available as well to sample great new products. After the event, dinner will be served as we tally up the scores and announce the winners. Dinner will include hamburgers, brats, fries and brownies served buffet style in the clubhouse.

Our putting contest, which is free to all golfers, will follow our theme. Each golfer will get six putts to make it in four designated holes on the putting green. Any golfers to sink their putts in all four holes will enter a playoff. The closest to making all four holes again will win a fantastic prize of $1,000. We will also have our Long Putt Contest for $1,000. The first player to sink that putt will be the winner.

We will award the foursomes with the best scores free entry into next year's event for first place and other prizes for second and third place. We will also have proximity prizes for closest to the pin, longest/straightest drive, and longest putts on different holes throughout the course.

Consolidated Communications/Fidium Fiber has agreed to be our Platinum Title Sponsor. KC Summers is offering a valuable prize to the first person who can sink a hole-in-one on hole 6. We will have many other fun and exciting contests throughout the course.

For those of you wanting to play in our event, space is limited so sign up your foursome early by completing the enclosed form, contact us at director@mattoonchamber.com or call us at 217-235-5661.

Not a golfer? You can pick up one or multiple raffle tickets for the low price of $10 each. The raffle grand prize is $2,000 and the drawing will be held during the dinner portion of our Classic. You do not need to be present to win. You can pick up your tickets at our chamber office, 1518 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon.