DOWD: Mattoon Chamber to hold Annual Golf Classic

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce will be holding our Annual Golf Classic on Friday, June 25, at Meadowview Golf Course. It is open to the public.

Our volunteer Chamber Golf Committee created the theme of Christmas in June since it will be exactly six months from Christmas Day.

We have a lot of fun in store for our Golf Classic this year. Player registration and our putting contest will begin at 10:30 a.m.. Lunch will be at 11 a.m. served as "grab and go" sandwiches or players can dine in the clubhouse or patio. We will have a shotgun start at noon. Drinks and libations will be free and available on every other hole.

We will have a tasting tent available as well to sample great new products. After the event, dinner will be served as we tally up the scores and announce the winners. Dinner will include fried chicken, smoked pulled pork, mashed potatoes and gravy with green beans, homemade noodles and cole slaw.