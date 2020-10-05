DOWD: Mattoon Chamber to hold 'Black Friday Bucks' event

The Chamber had to cancel its biggest networking event of the year due to the ongoing pandemic. The 19-year run of our Business Expo and Taste of the Expo, the biggest Expo in Central Illinois, is being replaced with a new virtual event to involve our loyal Expo and Taste vendor participants.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the traditional kickoff to the holiday season and what better way to pay for all those gifts and yuletide expenses than winning a $5,000 cash raffle.

The Mattoon Chamber will be selling a maximum of 250 raffle tickets for $50 each. The top prize will be $5,000 in cash. We will also be offering multiple consolation prizes from local Chamber members and Taste/Expo vendors who are interested in promoting their locations by offering goods and services as giveaways.

Sarah Bush Lincoln has graciously agreed to be the top sponsor of the raffle drawing. The drawings will be held as a virtual Facebook Live event on Friday Nov. 27, at 9 a.m. Winners do not need to virtually attend the live event.

We will draw and count down the tickets from 250 to 1, the $5,000 Grand Prize. We plan on having the business owners or their representatives personally draw the consolation prizes announcing the winners and welcoming them into their establishments to pick up the winning goods or services.