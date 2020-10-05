DOWD: Mattoon Chamber to hold 'Black Friday Bucks' event

The Chamber had to cancel its biggest networking event of the year due to the ongoing pandemic. The 19-year run of our Business Expo and Taste of the Expo, the biggest Expo in Central Illinois, is being replaced with a new virtual event to involve our loyal Expo and Taste vendor participants.
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the traditional kickoff to the holiday season and what better way to pay for all those gifts and yuletide expenses than winning a $5,000 cash raffle.
The Mattoon Chamber will be selling a maximum of 250 raffle tickets for $50 each. The top prize will be $5,000 in cash. We will also be offering multiple consolation prizes from local Chamber members and Taste/Expo vendors who are interested in promoting their locations by offering goods and services as giveaways.
Sarah Bush Lincoln has graciously agreed to be the top sponsor of the raffle drawing. The drawings will be held as a virtual Facebook Live event on Friday Nov. 27, at 9 a.m. Winners do not need to virtually attend the live event.
We will draw and count down the tickets from 250 to 1, the $5,000 Grand Prize. We plan on having the business owners or their representatives personally draw the consolation prizes announcing the winners and welcoming them into their establishments to pick up the winning goods or services.
Tickets are on a first come, first served basis and since we are only selling 250, you need to get yours as soon as possible. You can pick up tickets at the Chamber office, 1518 Broadway Avenue, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Citizen of the Year and Small Business of the Year
Since 1959, the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce has had the distinct pleasure of awarding a Citizen of the Year Award to an individual/individuals who the Chamber and the community recognize as a contributor to the betterment of life in the city of Mattoon, who has dedicated time, talent and energy in service to the residents of the Mattoon area. In order to find the best and most deserving recipient of this prestigious Citizen of the Year award, the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce requests nominees from our membership and the general public.
This will be the fourth year that the Chamber recognizes the Small Business of the Year. The Mattoon economy is dependent on small business to thrive and prosper.
Small businesses contribute to our local economy by bringing growth and innovation to the community. Small businesses attract talent who invent new products or implement new solutions for existing ideas.
Larger businesses often benefit from small businesses within the local community, as many large corporations depend on small businesses for the completion of various business functions through outsourcing. Small businesses also invest and volunteer in the community's social service agencies, and civic functions.
You can pick up the forms at the Chamber or download from our website at www.mattoonchamber.com.
Ed Dowd is the Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce
