DOWD: Mattoon Chamber to host annual dinner and awards banquet

The Chamber annual Dinner and Awards Banquet is happening this month.

We postponed the event this year after having to cancel it last year due to the pandemic. However, we are now planning the event for Friday, April 22 at the Mattoon Eagles Club. The theme of this year's event will be "Celebrating Mattoon."

The festivities start at 5 p.m. with an opportunity for networking to give everyone the chance to re-engage since this has been limited due to the pandemic. A buffet-style dinner will be catered by Hubbartt's Downtown Diner and will include fantastic delectables. The Eagles has a cash only bar with an ATM on site.

The awards ceremony will begin right after dinner and will include acknowledging our outgoing board members and our Ambassador of the Year. We have a special Excellence Award that will be presented to Sarah Bush Lincoln for its staff's amazing performance throughout the pandemic. We will end the award presentations by announcing the Citizen and Small Business of the Year for 2021.

This year our annual dinner committee decided that since the restrictions from the pandemic are finally being lifted we should loosen the formality of the dinner and offer it as a casual affair. We will also mix things up and have live music and the opportunity for dancing with Sound City Band who will play late into the night after the awards ceremony.

Our theme of "Celebrating Mattoon" highlights the businesses that have made Mattoon what it is for the past 100 plus years. Most people do not realize that we have over 30 businesses that are 50 years or older and still in existence. Even more amazing is that four of those businesses have been in operation since the 1800s. First Mid Bank & Trust has been in business in Mattoon in one form or another since 1865. Craig & Craig, LLC started in 1868, Consolidated Communications in 1894, and Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in 1898. Consolidated Communications was originally called the Mattoon Telephone Company and was started by Dr. Iverson Allen Lumpkin who was a dentist. Iverson's son William, also a dentist, eventually stopped practicing and devoted all his time to the new telephone business which is still operating to this day.

We will be showcasing these and many other businesses with a video montage which will be playing throughout the annual dinner event. For a complete list of the businesses which have been in operation over 50 years you can visit our website at www.mattoonchamber.com.

Seating for the annual dinner is limited so make sure to register today. The registration form is available on our website or you can stop by our office at 1518 Broadway Ave. We look forward to seeing you there!

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

