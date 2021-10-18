DOWD: Mattoon Chamber to name Citizen and Small Business of the Year

2021 has been another challenging year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with the introduction of the Delta variant and how it has impacted our region. Many businesses are struggling to find help, which is leading to longer wait times at restaurants and retail locations. The supply chain for goods and services has been hampered, leading to shortages for consumers, construction projects and business growth.

The pandemic has slowed the economy, strained our health care systems and contributed to the social and political polarization of the general public regarding vaccinations and personal protective equipment, both locally and throughout the country.

Our community is very resilient and there have been many bright spots despite the pandemic and its negative ramifications. The vast majority of our businesses have weathered the storm and are still doing their very best to serve customers and keep the local economy running strong. Health care workers have done an amazing job handling the seemingly never-ending onslaught of patients hospitalized from the pandemic.

We are seeking everyone's help to recognize the individuals and small businesses that have gone above and beyond to help Mattoon throughout the year. I am confident we will receive many nominations of worthy individuals and businesses. Our biggest challenge will be deciding which one of these businesses and individuals are most worthy of recognition.

Since 1959, the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce has had the distinct pleasure of awarding a Citizen of the Year Award to an individual/individuals who the chamber and the community recognize as a contributor to the betterment of life in Mattoon, who has dedicated time, talent and energy in service to the residents of the Mattoon area.

To find the best and most deserving recipient of this prestigious Citizen of the Year Award, the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce requests nominees from our membership and the general public.

This will be the fifth year that the chamber recognizes a Small Business of the Year. The Mattoon economy is dependent on small business to thrive and prosper. Small businesses contribute to our local economy by bringing growth and innovation to the community.

Small businesses attract talent who invent new products or implement new solutions for existing ideas. Larger businesses often benefit from small businesses within the local community, as many large corporations depend on small businesses for the completion of various business functions through outsourcing. Small businesses also invest and volunteer in the community's social service agencies and civic functions.

You can pick up the forms at the chamber or download them from our website at www.mattoonchamber.com.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

