DOWD: Mattoon Chamber to offer fun and games at Annual Golf Classic

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Classic is still on for Friday August 28, 2020 at the Mattoon Golf & Country Club. Our theme for this year's event is "Welcome Back We've Missed You" This will be our first Chamber Event since the beginning of the pandemic. We are taking extra safety precautions to ensure the players, volunteers and Country Club staff are protected.
We will have a lot of fun and games for the golfers this year. One of the games will be called the Welcome Back Putting Contest. Each player will have 6 putts to complete a 4 hole contest on the putting green. If more than one golfer is able to sink all 4 putts, there will be a putt off, whichever golfer comes closest to sinking all 4 putts once again will receive the $1,000 cash prize. We will also have a second putting contest called the "We're in it for the Long Haul Putt" Players will have one opportunity to sink a long distance putt for an additional $1,000 cash prize.
The traditional Dice Roll Game will have a related theme. We will have Vinnie Barbarino and Arnold Horshack caricatures from the old Welcome Back, Kotter television show on display for the golfers as they roll the dice for a chance to move up their location for an easier drive.
We will be providing all golfers and volunteers with masks to help keep them safe. We will practice all social distancing protocols as an extra protection measure. Hand sanitizers will be available at every other hole for golfers to use when they are retrieving their beverage of choice.
There is still time to sign up for our Golf Classic this year. Registration and our putting contest will begin at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be at 11:00 a.m. served al fresco with your choice of grilled chicken sandwiches, brats or hamburgers. We will have a Shotgun start at 12 pm. After the event, dinner will be served including ribeye sandwiches and an assortment of fruit and salads. For the safety of the golfers and attendees, the lunch and dinners will be wrapped and served to each person individually to help avoid any COVID-19 concerns. We will space the participants 6 feet apart while dining as well.
The player registration form is available on our website at www.mattoonchamber.com. You can also pick up a form at the Chamber office at 1518 Broadway Avenue in Mattoon. Space is limited so sign up your foursome now!
If you are not a golfer you can participate in our raffle drawing with the grand prize being $3,000. Tickets are available at the Chamber office for only $10 each. Winners need not be present.
We would like to send out a huge thank you to all our sponsors who have agreed to show their support even during the pandemic. A list of all the sponsors is available on the back of our registration form, website, and Facebook page. We hope to see you there!
Ed Dowd is the Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce
