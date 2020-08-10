DOWD: Mattoon Chamber to offer fun and games at Annual Golf Classic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Classic is still on for Friday August 28, 2020 at the Mattoon Golf & Country Club. Our theme for this year's event is "Welcome Back We've Missed You" This will be our first Chamber Event since the beginning of the pandemic. We are taking extra safety precautions to ensure the players, volunteers and Country Club staff are protected.

We will have a lot of fun and games for the golfers this year. One of the games will be called the Welcome Back Putting Contest. Each player will have 6 putts to complete a 4 hole contest on the putting green. If more than one golfer is able to sink all 4 putts, there will be a putt off, whichever golfer comes closest to sinking all 4 putts once again will receive the $1,000 cash prize. We will also have a second putting contest called the "We're in it for the Long Haul Putt" Players will have one opportunity to sink a long distance putt for an additional $1,000 cash prize.

The traditional Dice Roll Game will have a related theme. We will have Vinnie Barbarino and Arnold Horshack caricatures from the old Welcome Back, Kotter television show on display for the golfers as they roll the dice for a chance to move up their location for an easier drive.