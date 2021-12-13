DOWD: Mattoon has so much to be proud of

As we approach the end of another calendar year, I would like everyone to know how much I thoroughly appreciate being the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

This is my sixth full year as the head of the Chamber, and serving local businesses and the entire community has been a pleasure. I used to be one of those people who couldn't believe when people claimed they truly "love what they do for a living." Well I can honestly say that I have become one of those people.

Prior to working for the Chamber, I thought I had built a lot of great business relationships with community members as the general manager at Staples for the previous 16 years. As the Chamber director, I have increased these relationships at least ten fold.

The positive attitude and optimistic future outlook of the vast majority of business owners and community members is incredible. I have learned to focus on the positive and dismiss the negative unless it leads to improvement and progress.

Mattoon has a lot to be proud of, including the downtown revitalization and all the new businesses opening up in the heart of the community. The downtown merchants just held two hugely successful events with Trunk or Treat and Celebrate Downtown Mattoon.

Thousands of people visited downtown Mattoon this month to enjoy the lighted parade, the costumed characters, Santa at the library, the concert at Progress Square and many other events. The Celebrate Downtown Mattoon event followed on the heels of the Downtown Trunk or Treat event that was also a huge success and had amazing attendance.

Mattoon has had new businesses opening up all over town, far outweighing any closings we have experienced. Mars Petcare and Grupo Bimbo have both expanded their operations locally. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois expanded their investment in our community by opening a new state of the art center that can employ up to 300 people. North American Lighting is investing in our community by opening a new production facility to consolidate its production of replacement service lamps off of Enterprise Parkway. Many other smaller business, too many to list, are investing in Mattoon.

Mattoon also has an incredible volunteer spirit. I think it is safe to say that there are few communities our size that are able to hold events such as One Stop Community Christmas, the Special Olympics Family Festival, and the St. Jude Mattoon to Peoria Run.

These events benefit hundreds of children and require dozens of willing volunteers. These are just a few examples of the multitude of volunteer-driven events that local businesses, both large and small, sponsor and encourage employee participation. I consider it an honor to be part of such a wonderful community.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

