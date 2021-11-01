DOWD: Mattoon in Motion project continues to make strides

The Mattoon in Motion project, developed through collaboration with the MAPPING program at Western Illinois University, the Illinois Institute of Rural Affairs, the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, has been ongoing for over four years and is making great strides toward its goal: Setting Mattoon in motion with a well-trained and skilled workforce fueling a thriving local economy.

Youth are provided opportunities of self-discovery and are encouraged to get involved in the community. Residents and visitors enjoy an affordable, high-quality of life with world-class healthcare and educational systems; a variety of cultural attractions, parks and recreation opportunities; and an array of housing options to meet the needs of a diverse population.

Mattoon in Motion has grown to include a group of over 100 community members who volunteer their time and talents to ensure the continued success of the project. Numerous success stories have been created by the original six different groups which include, Workforce in Motion, Robust Economy, Youth Development, Parks and Recreation, Connections and Housing.

Elevate CCIC, Inc., the entrepreneurial center and home of ClassE, was created through Mattoon In Motion and the Robust Economy committee. The committee received support from Google.org by winning a $325,000 grant to aid in the construction of the project.

Elevate has seen numerous individuals start their businesses out of the center. Many local businesses utilize their amenities as well. Businesses relocating to our area are also using Elevate as a local office space during the development and construction of their projects.

Mattoon in Motion is ever expanding and now includes two new groups. The Mattoon Broadband Coalition and the Mattoon Sports Complex Plus Committee. Both groups have ambitious goals to support our community and secure our future growth and development.

The goal of the Broadband Coalition is to make affordable Broadband available to every resident of Coles County. During the pandemic the school district provided Chromebooks to all students at no cost to help them with their classes. What they found out was even though they were given the computers many of these students did not have access to internet service causing them to have to find internet access outside of their homes to complete their school work. The Broadband Coalition is working with local service providers and grant opportunities to fix this gap in accessibility.

Last week the community unveiled a potential $60 million sports complex project just west of Interstate 57. Rural King has committed to donating 96 acres of land to the project. The plan is for Sports Facilities Companies, SFC, a sports management agency, to develop and manage the project once it is completed. The project is estimated to attract nearly 600,000 visitors to Mattoon and generate over $23 million in additional spending on an annual basis.

The Sports Complex Plus Committee has been established and already has 8 members whose goal is to fundraise and support the implementation of the project. More details regarding the complex can be found at: mattoonsportscomplex.com.

Mattoon continues to be in motion now and into the future.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

