DOWD: PC's for People program to refurbish used computers to those in need

Through a first-of-its-kind collaboration by the state of Illinois, PCs for People and various community partners, Illinois has launched a statewide network that will receive, refurbish and redistribute used computers to those in need.
This initiative responds to the 1.1 million Illinois households currently without computers and aims to bridge the digital divide for those without internet access to help improve connectivity essential for remote learning, work from home, telemedicine, and other requirements of everyday life.
To source the network with newly refurbished computer devices, the state of Illinois is working with private and philanthropic partners to build a pipeline for Illinois households in need.
If you are interested in donating equipment to this program, PCs for People will accept any and all used computer equipment, redistributing what it can refurbish and recycling what it cannot refurbish. PCs for People is NAID AAA and R2 certified, requiring the non-for-profit to practice the highest standards of information destruction, hard drive sanitization, and environmental computer device recycling along with a zero-landfill policy.
PC for People is R2:2013 Certified, which is the leading standard in the e-waste recycling industry. Every component of end-of-life assets is recycled in an environmentally responsible way through downstream recycling partners who have obtained these certifications.
All component serial numbers are tracked and an inventory log detailing data sanitization and destruction results are sent within 10 business days of pickup. If any hard drive cannot be completely sanitized, they will be recorded and physically destroyed.
The list of equipment they accept is not limited to computers. They accept laptops, desktop PCs, tablets, flat screen monitors, gaming devices, hard drives, keyboards, mice and computer cables. They also accept cell phones/smart phones, personal digital assistants, MP3 players and cameras.
They accept office items including phones and communication equipment, desktop printers, large format printers, copiers, and video and audio equipment. DVD players, video cameras, game consoles, video players and stereo equipment are also accepted for reuse or recycling.
If you have or will have a large amount of computer equipment to be disposed of and want to participate in this initiative, please contact Kala Lambert, Southeast Region Manager for The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Office of Regional Economic Development, at Kala.lambert@illinois.gov or 618-836-8376 and site specific collection can be arranged. Smaller quantities will need to have designated drop off locations that can be arranged as well.
Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.