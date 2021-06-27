DOWD: So many great things happening in downtown Mattoon

There are a lot of great things happening in downtown Mattoon now that the state has opened up by moving into Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan. All businesses, schools, and recreation activities can resume with no restrictions. Conventions, sporting events and festivals can go on with no capacity limits.

Plans are full steam ahead for the two key downtown celebrations, Celebrate Downtown Trunk or Treat and Celebrate Downtown Christmas. Make sure to mark your calendars. The Truck or Treat event will take place on Friday Oct. 29. Celebrate Downtown Christmas will take place on Friday Dec. 3.

Last year the pandemic thwarted the Celebrate Downtown Committee's efforts to hold our trunk or treat event and we were only able to have the lighted parade and not the typical events and attractions during the Celebrate Downtown Christmas. All the events should be back to full capacity with all the extra fun and features of the pre-pandemic years.

Every Friday of the summer through August from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Lunch and Music Series will be held in the band shell at Heritage Park in downtown Mattoon, across from the train depot. The park is a great place to get out of the office and enjoy a wide variety of music while enjoying your lunch hour. All the details of upcoming acts are available on the Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Facebook page.

The city of Mattoon has expanded its streetscaping project to include the 1600 block of Broadway Avenue. The sidewalks and streetlights are all brand new, ergonomic and aesthetically pleasing including brick work at each street corner. The city plans on continuing the project through the 1500 block of Broadway Avenue next year.

Visitors and students who arrive in Mattoon via the Amtrak train system will be greeted by a massive new mural on the west wall of the former Thrifty Drug Store building set to be completed later this summer. When completed, the mural will be nearly 100 feet wide and 50 feet tall. The project is moving along quickly, it is a great opportunity to visit downtown Mattoon and watch its progress.

The Mattoon Arts Council, Mattoon Tourism and project coordinator Justin Grady sought input from local artists for the design of the mural. They hired David Guinn, from the Mural Arts Philadelphia group to create the mural with funding from the Lumpkin Family Foundation.

Along with the exciting things already discussed, many downtown storefronts have been upgraded or are currently in the process of being upgraded creating a refreshing new look to Broadway Avenue and all of downtown Mattoon. With all the wonderful eateries, unique retail shops, drinking establishments, parks and amenities it is a great time to make a day trip downtown and enjoy all the new features.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

