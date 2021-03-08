DOWD: Support local businesses with Mattoon Chamber Bucks program

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce wants to remind everyone how critically important it is to support your local businesses. One of the best ways is through our Chamber Buck$ program.

Shopping locally helps to keep and create employment opportunities in our community. The tax dollars generated from buying locally are used for improvements to city streets, police and fire protection and overall infrastructure enhancements. Your friends, family and neighbors who work for or own these local businesses reap the benefits.

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce has offered the Chamber Buck$ program for over 20 years. Our program helps keep tax dollars in our community. The Chamber Buck$ program is currently being used by over 70 Mattoon Chamber member businesses.

How does it work? Any business or individual simply stops by the Chamber office and purchases Chamber Buck$ to be given away as gifts, employee incentives, employee bonuses, etc. These Chamber Buck$ are then used just like cash at any of the participating member establishments with no cost to the individual or the member businesses. We handle all the costs of running the program to make sure everyone has the full dollar for dollar benefits of the program.