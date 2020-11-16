DOWD: Tickets still available for the Mattoon Chamber 'Black Friday Bucks' raffle

We still have tickets available for our Black Friday Bucks Raffle.
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the traditional kickoff to the holiday season and what better way to pay for all those gifts and yuletide expenses than winning a $5,000 cash raffle!
The Mattoon Chamber will be selling a maximum of 250 raffle tickets for $50 each. The top prize will be $5,000 in cash. We will also be offering multiple consolation prizes from local Chamber members and Taste/Expo vendors who are interested in promoting their locations by offering goods and services as giveaways.
Sarah Bush Lincoln has graciously agreed to be the top sponsor of the raffle drawing. Land of Lincoln Credit Union, Ronchetti Distribution Company and West and Company all agreed to be raffle sponsors. The drawings will be held as a virtual Facebook Live event on Friday, November 27, at 9 a.m. at Sarah Bush. Winners do not need to virtually attend the live event.
Consolation prizes are listed as follows. A free appetizer a month for a year with lunch or dinner purchase from Don Sol; A free Will and Testament for a married couple from Heller, Holmes and Associates; A free pie every other month from Hubbartt's Downtown Diner; Free use of a conference room from Elevate, CCIC, Inc.; A free vehicle maintenance package from KCSummers; A free meat package from Mark's My Store; A free appetizer a month with purchase of lunch or dinner from McQuarter's Pub; A free Holiday prime rib dinner from Morgan's Meat Market; A free whiskey of the month pour from Rookies Sports Bar; A free pellet grill from Rural King; A free ream of paper and prize package from Scheff's Office Supplies; A free cool tech pillow from Slumberland Furniture; Five free Holiday collectible cups and a gift card from Starbucks; A free five ride pass, t-shirt and coffee mug from Zax Trax.
Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis and since we are only selling 250, you need to get yours as soon as possible. You can pick up tickets at the Chamber office, 1518 Broadway Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
One other important topic: The hospitalizations are rising rapidly at Sarah Bush Lincoln, some of our local first responders have tested positive for COVID-19 and we are seeing spikes in cases with elderly care facilities.
Please show your support for all our local health care workers and first responders. Send them social media posts of encouragement; thank them if you get the chance to see them in person.
We need them to stay positive and see that our community is behind them 100%.
Ed Dowd is the Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce
