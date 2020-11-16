DOWD: Tickets still available for the Mattoon Chamber 'Black Friday Bucks' raffle

We still have tickets available for our Black Friday Bucks Raffle.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the traditional kickoff to the holiday season and what better way to pay for all those gifts and yuletide expenses than winning a $5,000 cash raffle!

The Mattoon Chamber will be selling a maximum of 250 raffle tickets for $50 each. The top prize will be $5,000 in cash. We will also be offering multiple consolation prizes from local Chamber members and Taste/Expo vendors who are interested in promoting their locations by offering goods and services as giveaways.

Sarah Bush Lincoln has graciously agreed to be the top sponsor of the raffle drawing. Land of Lincoln Credit Union, Ronchetti Distribution Company and West and Company all agreed to be raffle sponsors. The drawings will be held as a virtual Facebook Live event on Friday, November 27, at 9 a.m. at Sarah Bush. Winners do not need to virtually attend the live event.