DOWD: Two new parks help improve quality of life for the community

The Mattoon Chamber is thrilled to discuss two great additions to our community.

Resilience Park located in the center of downtown Mattoon and the Mattoon Community Dog Park. We now have two projects to draw visitors, new residents and improve the quality of life in our community.

Mattoon in Motion was awarded a nationally competitive grant from T-Mobile's Hometown Grant Program to help with the construction of Resilience Park, which aims to develop the space on Broadway Avenue where Shores Jewelry was located before it caught fire in 2019. The design of the park itself is still in the works but is moving full speed ahead and should open by September.

The entire purpose of this project is to turn a tragedy into something Mattoon residents can be proud of. This project allows us to further improve our downtown community and celebrate the resiliency of our community.

According to the Center for Community Progress and their research around vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties, “2/3rds of all damage to property values comes from the first vacant property in an area.” By turning this empty space into a park, we improve downtown property values for local businesses and residents.

Six Mattoon area nonprofit organizations — Mattoon in Motion, Mattoon Family YMCA, Douglas-Hart Foundation, the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, the Lumpkin Family Foundation and the city of Mattoon — wrote letters of support for this project. It was with their support that Mattoon was able to be one of 25 communities across the entire United States selected as a grant recipient.

The Mattoon Community Dog Park opened on Oct. 8. It is the paw print of our community providing a safe and fun space for dogs and their owners. Their mission is to provide a safe, clean, and secure environment where dog owners may exercise and train their dogs off leash. The park provides effective socialization opportunities for people and their dogs, as well as enhancing positive interaction between dog owners and the community. The benefit it provides for new members to our community and businesses when recruiting employees is invaluable.

Some of the major donors include MARS Petcare, who sponsors the medium and large dog park, and the Kersten Family, who sponsors the small dog park; Carrie Young through the Mattoon Community Trust; Consolidated Communications; Kim McQueen and her Mattoon Middle School Builder’s Club students; Rural King; Mattoon Moose Lodge 803; Mark and Moni Sheehan at DQ on 19th Street (through their Pup Cup Program), plus the 115 individual donors who have already contributed monetarily toward this project.