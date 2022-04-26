Dunham’s Sports announces Mattoon mall store opening in summer

MATTOON — Dunham’s Sports announced on Tuesday that its new store in the former JCPenney space at the Cross County Mall is scheduled to open this summer.

The Troy, Michigan-based sporting goods retailer reported in a press release that its planned store at the mall, 700 Broadway Ave. East, will bring up to 40 new full‐time and part‐time jobs to the community. The retailer has already hosted a job fair at the mall and has placed help wanted signs there. Renovations are progressing on the interior of the store, its front entrance, and its interior entrance into the mall concourse.

Dunham's reported that the Mattoon store will be its ninth location in Illinois. The company described itself as one of the largest sporting goods chains in the country, operating more than 240 stores in 23 states. Founded in 1937 as Dunham’s Bait & Tackle, Dunham’s Sports reported that it has grown to become the leading full‐line sporting goods chain in secondary and tertiary markets in the United States.

Mattoon's new store is slated to offer footwear and apparel departments; hunting, fishing, camping and water sports departments; and fitness equipment. In addition, the new store is set to offer equipment for team sports from youth through adult, a golf department, indoor and outdoor games, go‐carts and mini‐bikes, work wear and denim clothing, hydration drink items, and more. The store will feature brands like Under Armour, Carhartt, Yeti, Hydro Flask, and Levi’s.

More information is available at dunhamssports.com.

Rural King reported that since it purchased the Cross County Mall in fall 2017, the mall has seen renewed life. In addition to the planned Dunham’s, the mall has since become the home to Mattoon's Rural King store, a Marshall’s department store, the McQuarter’s Pub restaurant, the C&C Kettlecorn sandwich shop, the Elevate entrepreneur development center, and the relocated Claire’s store. Rural King reported that other pending projects on the mall property include a Dunkin’ location that is scheduled to open later in 2022.

Mattoon-based Rural King acquired the mall in late 2017 with the goal of revitalizing this property as a community destination.

