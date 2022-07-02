Dunham’s Sports store opens at Mattoon mall

MATTOON — Dunham’s Sports opened Saturday at the Cross County Mall in time for the long Fourth of July weekend and a major softball tournament.

The new sporting goods store's soft opening in the former J.C. Penney space drew a large crowd of customers, including several softball families from out of town who were taking part in Mattoon Pride Softball's Mid-Summer Extreme tournament at the city's Roundhouse Complex.

Shoppers Shawn and April Banning of Neoga said they had been excitedly waiting for Dunham's to open in recent weeks and they just happened to be in Mattoon on Saturday, so they decided to check out the store when they saw customers there.

"I think the area needs this. We would like to see the mall grow more," Shawn Banning said. April Banning added that they will likely frequent the new store for exercise apparel and other sporting goods.

Dunham's now occupies the entire west anchor space at the mall, and it has an exterior entrance and an interior mall concourse entrance. The sales floor is filled with sports gear including baseball and softball supplies, apparel and shoes, exercise equipment, bicycles, firearms, hunting and fishing supplies, kayaks, grills, coolers and more.

The Troy, Michigan-based retailer's Mattoon store is scheduled to be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday each week. The company plans to hold a grand opening celebration at the store.

