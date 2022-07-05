Dunham's Sports plans grand opening celebration for new Mattoon store

MATTOON — Dunham’s Sports has announced grand opening celebration plans for its new store at the Cross County Mall.

The new store in the former JCPenney space at the mall held a soft opening on July 2 and will now be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. The retailer reported that the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday, July 8, will receive a Dunham’s gift card, with one being worth $100. On Saturday, July 9, the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s T-shirt. And, the first 50 people to make a purchase on Sunday, July 10, will receive a Dunham’s baseball cap.

Dunham's reported that the new store, its ninth location in Illinois, will bring up to 40 full-time and part-time jobs to the community. Dunham’s reported that it operates more than 240 stores in 23 states. Founded in 1937 as Dunham’s Bait & Tackle, the Troy, Michigan-based retailer reported that it has grown to become the leading full-line sporting goods chain in secondary and tertiary markets in the United States.

The new store has filled the entirety of the west anchor space at the mall, with the sales floor housing footwear and apparel departments; a hunting, fishing, camping and water sports area; and a variety of fitness equipment. It also offers a selection of equipment for team sports from youth through adult, a golf department, indoor and outdoor games, go-carts and mini-bikes, work wear, denim, hydration drinks and more. Name brands stocked there include Under Armour, Carhartt, Yeti, Hydro Flask, and Levi’s.

Customers can enter the new Dunham's store at the Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway Ave. East., via an exterior entrance or an interior concourse entrance. A ribbon cutting ceremony is in the works for 9 a.m. Friday.

