MATTOON — Eastern Illinois University and Elevate have partnered to bring a new Small Business Development Center to Coles County to provide support services for entrepreneurs and existing businesses.

Officials from the partner organizations gathered Wednesday afternoon at Elevate, a nonprofit business incubation hub in Mattoon, to celebrate the opening of the new Illinois SBDC at EIU-Elevate.

"This will expand services, provide resources and create even greater opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses in the region," said Elevate Executive Director Carlos Ortega of the facility, located on the north side of the Cross County Mall.

EIU Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Gatrell, who will become the university's next president following President David Glassman's retirement this summer, said Small Business Development Centers are a "miracle" for rural America. He said the centers create spaces where business professionals can nurture entrepreneurs, including students, and help them thrive.

Gatrell thanked the EIU Lumpkin College of Business and Technology and its partners for working on this project that "went from 0-60 literally in about four weeks" in its planning and development stage. The local center has grant support from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Small Business Development Lead Center.

"We have needed a Small Business Development Center in this region for a long time," Gatrell said. "It provides a framework for communities to be successful and grow over time."

Elevate Board President Blake Pierce said the SBDC will be the "next evolution of Elevate," which opened in 2020 with the help of Google grant funding and donors.

Pierce said Elevate now serves as a permanent meeting location for the ClassE entrepreneur program for Coles County high school students, provides temporary workspace and rental offices for small businesses, and offers a curriculum of start-up information for entrepreneurs. He the SBDC will help make Elevate and its services sustainable in the long run.

"Our core mission with Elevate is to connect resources across the region in ways that make sense," Pierce said. "Pairing with EIU to bring their expertise in with some of the facilities we already have and some of the things we have already done is just going to move our ability to help the community to the next level."

Austin Cheney, dean of the Lumpkin College of Business and Technology, said a top priority in the college's strategic plan has been engagement with the business community, including someday through an outreach center.

Cheney said the college was glad to partner with Elevate's Ortega on the funding application process, for which they had four weeks from the time the grant became available to when the paperwork was due.

"Elevate has that entrepreneurial spirit, and EIU has the stability and the faculty resources to provide expertise in various areas across business. To combine those has been a dream come true," Cheney said, adding that he would like to see the facility become a hub of business support services for the region.

Illinois Small Business Development Centers network representative Tom Becker said this partnership consolidates the resources of Elevate and EIU with the national network.

"The SBDC is going to offer confidential, no-cost business advising. This is crucial to those folks looking to start a business and those folks already in business," Becker said. Project organizers have said the partnership will broaden access to professional business training, plus access to state and federal resources.