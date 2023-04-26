EIU Lumpkin College of Business & Technology Dean Austin Cheney speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Illinois Small Business Developoment Center at EIU-Elevate on Wednesday at the Elevate business incubation hub in Mattoon.
MATTOON — Eastern Illinois University and Elevate have partnered to bring a new Small Business Development Center to Coles County to provide support services for entrepreneurs and existing businesses.
Officials from the partner organizations gathered Wednesday afternoon at Elevate, a nonprofit business incubation hub in Mattoon, to celebrate the opening of the new Illinois SBDC at EIU-Elevate.
"This will expand services, provide resources and create even greater opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses in the region," said Elevate Executive Director Carlos Ortega of the facility, located on the north side of the Cross County Mall.
EIU Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Gatrell, who will become the university's next president following President David Glassman's retirement this summer, said Small Business Development Centers are a "miracle" for rural America. He said the centers create spaces where business professionals can nurture entrepreneurs, including students, and help them thrive.
Gatrell thanked the EIU Lumpkin College of Business and Technology and its partners for working on this project that "went from 0-60 literally in about four weeks" in its planning and development stage. The local center has grant support from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Small Business Development Lead Center.
"We have needed a Small Business Development Center in this region for a long time," Gatrell said. "It provides a framework for communities to be successful and grow over time."
Elevate Board President Blake Pierce said the SBDC will be the "next evolution of Elevate," which opened in 2020 with the help of Google grant funding and donors.
Pierce said Elevate now serves as a permanent meeting location for the ClassE entrepreneur program for Coles County high school students, provides temporary workspace and rental offices for small businesses, and offers a curriculum of start-up information for entrepreneurs. He the SBDC will help make Elevate and its services sustainable in the long run.
"Our core mission with Elevate is to connect resources across the region in ways that make sense," Pierce said. "Pairing with EIU to bring their expertise in with some of the facilities we already have and some of the things we have already done is just going to move our ability to help the community to the next level."
Austin Cheney, dean of the Lumpkin College of Business and Technology, said a top priority in the college's strategic plan has been engagement with the business community, including someday through an outreach center.
Cheney said the college was glad to partner with Elevate's Ortega on the funding application process, for which they had four weeks from the time the grant became available to when the paperwork was due.
"Elevate has that entrepreneurial spirit, and EIU has the stability and the faculty resources to provide expertise in various areas across business. To combine those has been a dream come true," Cheney said, adding that he would like to see the facility become a hub of business support services for the region.
Illinois Small Business Development Centers network representative Tom Becker said this partnership consolidates the resources of Elevate and EIU with the national network.
"The SBDC is going to offer confidential, no-cost business advising. This is crucial to those folks looking to start a business and those folks already in business," Becker said. Project organizers have said the partnership will broaden access to professional business training, plus access to state and federal resources.
Eastern Illinois University students D'Ajanae Jackson, at left, Aryanna Southworth and Danielle Frank make a knotted fleece blanket during the annual MLK Jr. Day of Service on Monday in the University Ballroom in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.
Fall 2022 Eastern Illinois University graduate Benjamin Ellison of Pekin tries on his graduation gown with the help of Herff Jones employee Mark Krevin in the Student Recreation Center before the commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in adjacent Lantz Arena.
Eastern Illinois University graduate student Victoria Tegge is shown Friday night looking over stacks of knotted fleece blankets that student volunteers assembled in preparation for the annual One Stop Community Christmas on Saturday in Lake Land College's West Building in Mattoon.
Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman, at left, and Lake Land College President Josh Bullock speak during the Community Update Breakfast held by the Charleston and Mattoon Chambers of Commerce on Friday at the Unique Suites Hotel in Charleston.
Celebrating at a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for the new Small Business Development Center at Mattoon's Elevate business incubation hub were, from left: Tom Becker, network representative, Illinois Small Business Development Centers; Carlos Ortega, executive director, Elevate; Jay Gatrell, vice president for academic affairs, Eastern Illinois University; Blake Pierce, Elevate board president; and Austin Cheney, dean of the EIU Lumpkin College of Business and Technology.
Austin Cheney, dean of Eastern Illinois University's Lumpkin College of Business and Technology, speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Illinois Small Business Development Center on Wednesday in Mattoon.
Illinois Small Business Development Centers network representative Tom Becker visits with Mattoon Mayor Rick Hall after the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new SBDC at Eastern Illinois University-Elevate on Wednesday in Mattoon.