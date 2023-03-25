CHARLESTON — After a nationwide search, Eastern Illinois University has selected Brian Keith to lead Booth Library as the dean of Library Services starting July 1.

He joins EIU after 17 years with the George A. Smathers Libraries at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Keith’s career highlights at the University of Florida and beyond include implementing impactful strategic initiatives and supports, the analysis and interpretation of operational data and statistics, and providing expertise on connecting library operations with widespread university needs.

Prior to Keith’s service to the University of Florida, he held several senior management positions in the not-for-profit sector with the Cathedral Foundation in Jacksonville, from 1996 to 2005.

Joining Keith in Charleston will be his wife Elizabeth and their children, Isabel and Benjamin. Izzy will be a high school freshman and Ben will be an occasional visitor as a freshman at Florida Polytechnic University. The family enjoys traveling and the outdoors, and is very active in the Scouts of America.

“I am beyond excited to join the incredible team at Eastern Illinois University,” Keith said. “The University’s profound commitment to scholarship and student success are passions I share, and I value the opportunity to further enhance EIU’s reputation for excellence across Illinois and beyond. I am extremely impressed with the accomplishments and passion of the Booth Library team, and honored to have the opportunity to contribute to their continued success and positive impacts for the EIU community.”

“We are pleased to welcome Brian to Eastern Illinois University and eager to see how his transformative leadership style will enhance the Booth Library experience for our students, our faculty, and for our diverse communities,” said Jay Gatrell, EIU provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.