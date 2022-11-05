Elevate announces open house reception

MATTOON — Elevate, the non-profit Business Incubation Center in Mattoon, is hosting a combined donor-member reception and Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, inside the Center in the Cross County Mall.

Donors, members, and the public are invited to enjoy tours of the Center, hors d'oeuvres catered by Hubbartt’s Downtown Diner, beverages, and the opportunity to visit with Elevate donors and members.

Born out of the city of Mattoon’s community planning effort, Mattoon in Motion, Elevate is a 501(c)3 organization that was established in 2019 upon receiving a Grow with Google grant. Elevate’s mission is to encourage, connect, and grow small and start-up businesses by providing resources, learning opportunities, and financial support to empower success for the economic prosperity of the region.

“Many of our clients are first-generation business owners, starting their own enterprise while working a part-time job or studying a trade,” Carlos Ortega, Elevate director said. “Over the course of four to six months, Elevate’s Six-Step Program equips new business owners with the skills, tools, and habits every entrepreneur needs to succeed. This event will be a wonderful opportunity for us to collectively celebrate our accomplishments and eagerly anticipate a bright future for small businesses in and around Mattoon."

Elevate is also the home to Class-E, a Dual Credit Entrepreneurship Class for high school students in Coles County which aims to teach juniors and seniors how to start and sustain a business. Class-E students learn from local business owners and then receive the tools and support they need to launch their own business idea.

The programs and supports offered by Elevate are funded through donations. Over the next year, Elevate staff plan to work toward offering additional programs and networking opportunities for small business owners across the region.