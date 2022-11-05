 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Elevate announces open house reception

  • 0

MATTOON — Elevate, the non-profit Business Incubation Center in Mattoon, is hosting a combined donor-member reception and Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, inside the Center in the Cross County Mall.

Donors, members, and the public are invited to enjoy tours of the Center, hors d'oeuvres catered by Hubbartt’s Downtown Diner, beverages, and the opportunity to visit with Elevate donors and members.

Over 30 participants took part in a Mattoon in Motion's community planning effort Thursday night at the Elevate building in the Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway Ave., to discuss past accomplishments, current challenges and future goals to shape the city of Mattoon.

Born out of the city of Mattoon’s community planning effort, Mattoon in Motion, Elevate is a 501(c)3 organization that was established in 2019 upon receiving a Grow with Google grant. Elevate’s mission is to encourage, connect, and grow small and start-up businesses by providing resources, learning opportunities, and financial support to empower success for the economic prosperity of the region.

“Many of our clients are first-generation business owners, starting their own enterprise while working a part-time job or studying a trade,” Carlos Ortega, Elevate director said. “Over the course of four to six months, Elevate’s Six-Step Program equips new business owners with the skills, tools, and habits every entrepreneur needs to succeed. This event will be a wonderful opportunity for us to collectively celebrate our accomplishments and eagerly anticipate a bright future for small businesses in and around Mattoon."

SBL receives Volley for a Cure donation

Elevate is also the home to Class-E, a Dual Credit Entrepreneurship Class for high school students in Coles County which aims to teach juniors and seniors how to start and sustain a business. Class-E students learn from local business owners and then receive the tools and support they need to launch their own business idea.

The programs and supports offered by Elevate are funded through donations. Over the next year, Elevate staff plan to work toward offering additional programs and networking opportunities for small business owners across the region.

For more information, visit www.elevate217.org.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Be on the lookout for these signs of a predatory credit card

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Be on the lookout for these signs of a predatory credit card

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News