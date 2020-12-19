Elevate Cross-County Innovation Center executive director speaks to Kiwanis Club

MATTOON — Carlos Ortega, the executive director of Elevate CCIC in Mattoon, was the guest speaker at the Nov. 4 Kiwanis Club of Mattoon Zoom meeting. Ortega offered an in-house meeting and tour for Kiwanis members with COVID-19 protocols in place for those who wished to attend and welcomed other club members via Zoom and offered them a virtual tour of the facility.

Elevate CCIC is a business incubation center intended to encourage startups and small local businesses by providing training, networking opportunities, and a space in which they can organize and grow their businesses. The center offers co-working spaces for entrepreneurs and also has office spaces and meeting rooms that can be used by members and can be used by non-members for a fee. They also offer a recording studio, WiFi, and printing facilities for members.

For more information about Elevate CCIC, go to the organization’s website. For more information about the Kiwanis Club, you can go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

