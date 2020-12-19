 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elevate Cross-County Innovation Center executive director speaks to Kiwanis Club
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Elevate Cross-County Innovation Center executive director speaks to Kiwanis Club

{{featured_button_text}}
Kiwanis Elevate Meeting

The Kiwanis Club were guests at a socially distanced meeting at the Elevate CCIC business incubator hosted by executive director Carlos Ortega, far right.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Carlos Ortega, the executive director of Elevate CCIC in Mattoon, was the guest speaker at the Nov. 4 Kiwanis Club of Mattoon Zoom meeting. Ortega offered an in-house meeting and tour for Kiwanis members with COVID-19 protocols in place for those who wished to attend and welcomed other club members via Zoom and offered them a virtual tour of the facility.

Elevate CCIC is a business incubation center intended to encourage startups and small local businesses by providing training, networking opportunities, and a space in which they can organize and grow their businesses. The center offers co-working spaces for entrepreneurs and also has office spaces and meeting rooms that can be used by members and can be used by non-members for a fee. They also offer a recording studio, WiFi, and printing facilities for members.

LIFESPAN: How to save during the buying season

For more information about Elevate CCIC, go to the organization’s website. For more information about the Kiwanis Club, you can go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News