Elevate, Mattoon partnering on entrepreneur loan program

MATTOON — The city of Mattoon and the Elevate CCIC, Inc. are set to partner on a new microloan program for local entrepreneurs.

Elevate Executive Director Carlos Ortega said the program that the Mattoon City Council approved Tuesday evening will provide loans of up to $10,000 each to entrepreneurs to help with purchasing start-up equipment such as laptop computers, providing gap financing for costs not covered by bank loans, and other needs.

The council voted to allocate $100,000 from the city's revolving loan fund to help Elevate create its own small start-up business revolving loan fund. The city uses its revolving loan fund to promote economic development and it replenishes the fund with payments from previous loans to businesses.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity to start this," Ortega said on Wednesday, noting that Elevate's microloan program might be able to begin accepting applications later this fall.

Ortega said a screening committee will interview the applicants and assess the financial feasibility of their business plans. He said the loan recipients will then be required to complete a training program through Elevate to help them get ready for starting their businesses.

Elevate opened in 2020 in renovated space on the north side of the Cross County Mall with the help of Google grant funding. This facility offers a variety of entrepreneur support services, including office and conference space, highspeed wireless internet connections, and advising from business professionals.

In other matters, the council voted to allocate $17,900 in motor fuel tax funds to The Upchurch Group of Mattoon to design a sidewalk improvement project on Western from Noyes Court to 43rd Street.

The project is will be designed to help serve pedestrian traffic to and from Riddle Elementary School, located at 43rd and Western, and will be partially funded by an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Safe Routes to School Grant.

The council also voted to sell 59 square feet at the northwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and 16th Street on the Mattoon Public Library's campus, 1600 Charleston Ave., for $600 to IDOT. The ordinance reported that IDOT will use this property as part of its plans to construct roadway, traffic signal, and sidewalk improvements on Route 16 (Charleston Avenue) from Lake Land Boulevard to Swords Drive.

In addition, the council heard a report from Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss about the Sept. 23 fire at the Lee's Famous Recipe restaurant, 800 Charleston Ave. He said the flames were burning very hot, but crews did a phenomenal job of quickly containing and extinguishing the fire.

Hilligoss said when he was standing inside the burned out kitchen at Lee's afterwards, he was surprised to hear that customers were still pulling into the parking lot and asking if they could order food there.