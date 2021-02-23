Elevate recognizes achievements of first group of entrepreneurs

MATTOON — Entrepreneur Latonya Davies’ business is all about taking care of dogs, cats and other pets in the comfort of their homes while their owners are away.

“I focus on easing the minds of pet parents,” the Charleston resident said of All For Them-Latonya's Pet Care Services.

When Davies needs to ease her mind and get office work done away from her busy home, she said the Elevate Cross County Innovation Center in Mattoon offers quiet space with 24-hour access.

Elevate, which opened last spring in the Cross County Mall, recently recognized the achievements of Davies and four other members of this nonprofit business development center who are among the first entrepreneurs to use its support services.

The other honorees at the inaugural Elevate Celebration of Innovation and Growth were Katie Haifley, Keegan O'Connell, Amy Patrick and Evie Rudibaugh.

Executive Director Carlos Ortega said Elevate values the success of its members and wants to do as much it can to support their efforts to ultimately go into business for themselves.