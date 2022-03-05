Elevate to offer first Small Business Pitch Competition

MATTOON — Elevate CCIC, Inc. is offering its first Small Business Pitch Competition to support entrepreneurial youth in the region and launch their Business Showcase Committee initiative.

The purpose of the competition is to assist youth 17-24 years of age in the seven-county region in advancing their business ideas and promote Elevate's resources that assist new entrepreneurs of all ages start and sustain their business venture. The goal is to introduce students to entrepreneurship; encourage the development of ideas; and provide a reward for top competitors.