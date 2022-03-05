Elevate to offer first Small Business Pitch Competition

MATTOON — Elevate CCIC, Inc. is offering its first Small Business Pitch Competition to support entrepreneurial youth in the region and launch their Business Showcase Committee initiative.
The purpose of the competition is to assist youth 17-24 years of age in the seven-county region in advancing their business ideas and promote Elevate's resources that assist new entrepreneurs of all ages start and sustain their business venture. The goal is to introduce students to entrepreneurship; encourage the development of ideas; and provide a reward for top competitors.
Eligibility requirements:
- Applicants must sign up on their Startuptree.com platform.
- Applicants must create an Elevate Venture profile.
- Applicants must complete their five-course workshop, “Elevate Your Small Business.”
- Applicants must be operating legally following all federal, state, and local laws and regulations.
- Applicants must agree to Elevate terms and conditions.
First place for this competition is $1,000. Second place is one year membership at Elevate.
Applications are accepted until Wednesday, March. 23.
For more information visit elevate217.org, call 217-238-8519 or email admin@elevate217.org.