Elevate to sponsor program to help families gain access to Wi-Fi, computers

MATTOON — Elevate CCIC, Inc. is sponsoring a Digital Navigator-funded program for 30 families to gain access to Wi-Fi, computers and digital skills. This seven-county program requires an application found on its website.

More information about this program can be found at www.elevate217.org by clicking on the "Grant Assistance" tab, by calling 217-238-5819 or stopping by its office located at 700 Broadway E Suite 8 in Mattoon.

You may also email Executive Director Carlos Ortega at cortega@elevate217.org.

