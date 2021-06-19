Embrace Healing moves to new location in Mattoon

MATTOON — Embrace Healing has moved to a new location, where it continues to offer Reiki and LaHoChi Energy Healing sessions, spiritual counseling, life coaching, and intuitive readings.

Becky Castillo's business is now located at 1400 Charleston Ave. Suite 230A, above US Bank. It will host an open house 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19. There will be refreshments and prize drawings, plus Chakra Balances and Mini Oracle Readings.

Embrace Healing also offers Reiki and LaHoChi training, metaphysical courses, intuition classes and its other services with the goal of helping clients embrace their inner peace and well-being.

“Energy healing can assist clients with relaxation, stress relief, pain relief, and can assist the body with its natural ability to heal,” Castillo said.

More information is available by calling 765-231-5550, or visiting www.embracehealing.net or the Embrace Healing Facebook page. Embrace Healing is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Friday or by appointment.

