editor's pick topical

Executive director of The Haven speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis

Kiwanis Chris Davis

Pictured from left, Chris Davis, executive director of The Haven, and Mattoon Kiwanis President Brien O'Brien.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Chris Davis, executive director of The Haven, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting Kiwanis Club of Mattoon.

The Haven, located at 1812 Western Ave. in Mattoon, and its staff and volunteers provide shelter, food, and services to people in need, and work to advocate for people who are homeless and to educate the community about homelessness. The Haven's staff strives to provide its clients with the tools and encouragement to make the right choices to empower them to succeed.

The Haven began in 2003 as Mattoon Area P.A.D.S., which stands for Public Action to Deliver Shelter. In 2018, Mattoon Area P.A.D.S moved to a new building at the current location and changed its name to The Haven. The new facility allows the organization to accommodate families with children, provides more privacy for guests, and unlike the previous shelter, it has the space to provide daytime shelter for clients.

For more information about The Haven, can go to the organization's website.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

