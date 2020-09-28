First Mid announces deal with Providence Bank of Missouri

MATTOON — The parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust on Monday announced plans to acquire a Missouri bank.
The arrangement is with LINCO Bancshares Inc., the holding company for the Missouri-chartered Providence Bank that has approximately $1.2 billion in assets, according to a statement from Mattoon-based First Mid Bancshares Inc.
First Mid reported that Providence is a family-owned institution with a 132-year legacy of community banking. Providence serves Columbia, Jefferson City, Osage Beach, Elsberry, Winfield and greater St. Louis, Missouri; Fairview Heights, Illinois; and Grapevine, Texas. Providence has a loan production office based in Indianapolis.
Joe Dively, chairman and chief executive officer of Mattoon based First Mid, said in a statement that Providence has a long history of providing excellent service to the communities it serves. He said First Mid looks forward to combining forces and providing even more financial solutions for customers and communities.
Following completion of the transaction, First Mid is expected to have about $5.3 billion in assets, the statement said. Combined the company reportedly will have increased its St. Louis Metro market presence to approximately $1.1 billion in loans. As of June 30, First Mid’s wealth and farm management business reportedly had approximately $4.1 billion in assets under management and an insurance business that produced over $16.0 million in 2019 revenue.
The transaction reportedly has been unanimously approved by each company’s board of directors and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Gallery: Historic front pages from the JG-TC archives
September 12, 2001 - 9/11
October 23, 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis
November 22, 1963 - Assassination of President Kennedy
May 21, 1927 - Lindbergh flight
May 07, 1937 - Hindenburg disaster
March 20, 2003 - Iraq war
June 06, 1944 - D-Day
July 28, 1914 - World War I
July 21, 1969 - Moon landing
January 29, 1986 - Challenger disaster
December 08, 1941 - Attack on Pearl Harbor
August 09, 1974 - Nixon resigns
April 15, 1912 - Titanic collides with iceberg
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.