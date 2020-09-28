 Skip to main content
First Mid announces deal with Providence Bank of Missouri
MATTOON — The parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust on Monday announced plans to acquire a Missouri bank. 

The arrangement is with LINCO Bancshares Inc., the holding company for the Missouri-chartered Providence Bank that has approximately $1.2 billion in assets, according to a statement from Mattoon-based First Mid Bancshares Inc.

First Mid reported that Providence is a family-owned institution with a 132-year legacy of community banking. Providence serves Columbia, Jefferson City, Osage Beach, Elsberry, Winfield and greater St. Louis, Missouri; Fairview Heights, Illinois; and Grapevine, Texas. Providence has a loan production office based in Indianapolis.

Joe Dively, chairman and chief executive officer of Mattoon based First Mid, said in a statement that Providence has a long history of providing excellent service to the communities it serves. He said First Mid looks forward to combining forces and providing even more financial solutions for customers and communities.

Following completion of the transaction, First Mid is expected to have about $5.3 billion in assets, the statement said. Combined the company reportedly will have increased its St. Louis Metro market presence to approximately $1.1 billion in loans. As of June 30, First Mid’s wealth and farm management business reportedly had approximately $4.1 billion in assets under management and an insurance business that produced over $16.0 million in 2019 revenue.

The transaction reportedly has been unanimously approved by each company’s board of directors and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

