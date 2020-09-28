First Mid announces deal with Providence Bank of Missouri

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust on Monday announced plans to acquire a Missouri bank.

The arrangement is with LINCO Bancshares Inc., the holding company for the Missouri-chartered Providence Bank that has approximately $1.2 billion in assets, according to a statement from Mattoon-based First Mid Bancshares Inc.

First Mid reported that Providence is a family-owned institution with a 132-year legacy of community banking. Providence serves Columbia, Jefferson City, Osage Beach, Elsberry, Winfield and greater St. Louis, Missouri; Fairview Heights, Illinois; and Grapevine, Texas. Providence has a loan production office based in Indianapolis.

Joe Dively, chairman and chief executive officer of Mattoon based First Mid, said in a statement that Providence has a long history of providing excellent service to the communities it serves. He said First Mid looks forward to combining forces and providing even more financial solutions for customers and communities.