First Mid Bancshares, Inc. completes acquisition of Delta Bancshares Company

MATTOON — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. announced Monday that the acquisition of Delta Bancshares Company, which includes Jefferson Bank and Trust, has been completed.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the St. Louis market area and welcome Jefferson's customers and employees to First Mid. The larger banking network and enhanced products and services, including mortgage banking, wealth management and insurance, will provide Jefferson’s customers and communities with additional benefits,” said Joe Dively, First Mid chairman and chief executive officer.

As of Dec. 31, Delta had approximately $718 million in total assets, $560 million in deposits and $424 million in loans through five locations in the St. Louis metro area. With the completion of this acquisition, Mattoon-based First Mid has approximately $6.7 billion in total assets.

There are no immediate changes for Jefferson customers. The conversion of accounts from Jefferson Bank and Trust is expected to happen in June. Customers will receive information well in advance of any changes that may affect them.

