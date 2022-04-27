First Mid Bancshares off to 'great start' in 2022, official says

MATTOON — First Mid Bancshares Inc. has reported first-quarter profit of $16.6 million.

The Mattoon-based bank said it had earnings of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $68.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.6 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.6 million.

The Board of Directors declared regular quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share.

“We are off to a great start in 2022 with strong earnings across our diversified revenue streams,” said Joe Dively, chairman and chief executive officer. “The quarter was highlighted by the closing of the Delta acquisition, which brings additional depth and an expanded retail presence to our St. Louis Metro footprint. The reception from Jefferson’s customers has been positive and our experienced integration team is preparing for a mid-June bank system conversion.”

“Our wealth management group had a great quarter led by higher farm services revenue with increasing commodity prices and farmland sales. Assets under management for the group increased to $5.4 billion. Our insurance group also had a strong start to the year, and combined with wealth management, these two business units recognized year-over-year revenue growth of 21.3%. In what has historically been a seasonally slow quarter for us, loan growth was 1.1%, normalized for acquired and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. I am pleased with the first quarter momentum and expect that to carry forward throughout the year,” Dively concluded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

