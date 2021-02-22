First Mid completes acquisition of Providence Bank

MATTOON — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. on Monday announced the completion of its acquisition of LINCO Bancshares, Inc., which includes Providence Bank.

Providence, which had approximately $1.1 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, includes 14 locations in Missouri, Texas, and Indiana. With the completion of this acquisition, Mattoon-based First Mid has approximately $5.7 billion in total assets.

“We welcome Providence’s customers and employees to First Mid and are excited to provide additional services to these communities where Providence has built strong relationships,” said Joe Dively, First Mid chairman and chief executive officer. “We have worked closely with the Providence team over the last few months to ensure a smooth transition.”

In conjunction with the closing, Kit Stolen, president and CEO of Providence Bank, announced his retirement, effectively immediately.

“It is with great confidence that I can turn the leadership of Providence Bank over to Joe Dively and his dedicated team at First Mid,” Stolen said.

