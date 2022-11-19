First Mid donates to LIFT

The money will go to help offset tuition expenses for students that live in outlying school districts. LIFT (Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow) opened this fall in a renovated, seven-level former Consolidated Communications office building offering training for a host of careers.

"We are thrilled to support and partner with LIFT to help make an impact on students in our communities. We are looking forward to working with LIFT and having the opportunity to connect with students on topics such as leadership, financial education, and information technology," said Austin Frank, vice president, retail regional loan manager at First Mid.