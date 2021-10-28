 Skip to main content
First Mid-Illinois reports 3rd quarter income of $18.3 million

MATTOON — First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $18.3 million.

The Mattoon-based bank said it had earnings of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $65.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.8 million.

