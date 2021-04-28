 Skip to main content
First Mid-Illinois reports quarterly income of $58.6 million
First Mid-Illinois reports quarterly income of $58.6 million

MATTOON — First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.1 million.

The Mattoon-based bank said it had earnings of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $58.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.5 million, also topping Street forecasts.

First Mid-Illinois shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.27, a rise of 66% in the last 12 months.

