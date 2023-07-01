MATTOON — First Mid Insurance Group is proud to announce its Senior Solutions division, which assists Medicare beneficiaries and seniors with their health insurance needs, received the 2023 Million Dollar Producers Award from Senior Marketing Specialists.
In addition, they were recognized for impacting 824 lives in 2022 through service and sales to their customers.
"We are so proud of everyone who received the Million Dollar Producer Award this year. These agencies have perfected the formula of taking care of their clients with the utmost care and respect, all while continuing to grow their business," JoAnn Wray, president of Senior Marketing Specialists, said.
Senior Marketing Specialists work with nearly 10,000 agents nationwide. Being the recipient of this award means that First Mid Insurance Group is part of the top 1% of an elite group of advisors that help more people choose the right insurance benefits for themselves.
