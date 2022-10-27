 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Mid reports third-quarter earnings

MATTOON — First Mid Bancshares Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $17.9 million.

“Our third quarter results were highlighted by solid loan growth and the strength in the credit quality of our loan portfolio,” said Joe Dively, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our diversified revenue sources continued to perform well with wealth management and insurance driving a year-over-year increase in noninterest income, despite significantly lower mortgage banking revenues. Net interest income and margin increased in the period, despite the significant movement in interest rates by the Federal Reserve adding pressure on funding costs.”

The bank, based in Mattoon, said it had earnings of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 90 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.8 million.

First Mid Bancshares is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co.

