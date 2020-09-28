First Mid to acquire Missouri bank company; will have 77 locations

MATTOON — Mattoon-based First Mid Bancshares is expanding again — and will have 77 locations as part of the latest move.
The parent of First Mid Bank & Trust on Monday announced plans to acquire Columbia, Missouri-based LINCO Bancshares Inc. LINCO is the privately-held holding company for Providence Bank, which has 14 banking centers in Missouri, Illinois and Texas, founded 132 years ago.
Joe Dively, chairman and CEO of First Mid, in a statement said, "We have consistently shared our strategic intent to diversify our geographic footprint and this merger expands our presence in the Mid-Missouri and St. Louis Metro markets."
The publicly traded company has been steadily expanding in Central Illinois since it was incorporated in September 1981, and had 63 locations before the latest addition. In 2010, it acquired 10 Illinois branches from First Bank, a Missouri-chartered bank. A May 2018 acquisition of First BancTrust Corp. included banking centers in Champaign, Edgar and Clark counties.
Under the agreement on Monday, Providence Bank will become part of First Mid Bancshares Inc. under an agreement that will pay shareholders $116.5 million in cash and 1.26 million shares in the parent company, according to a statement. One board member from LINCO will be added to the First Mid Board of Directors.
Providence has about $1.2 billion in assets and total deposits of $739.8 million. First Mid Bancshares has $4.1 billion in assets and approximately $3.4 billion in deposits.
LINCO operates branches of Providence Bank in Columbia, Jefferson City, Osage Beach, Elsberry, Winfield and the St. Louis area in Missouri as sell as Fairview Heights in the Metro East; and operates Premier Bank Texas in Grapevine, Texas, acquired in 2010. There also is a loan facility in Indiana.
A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said the boards of directors from both companies approved the agreement on Friday. It now awaits regulatory approval.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, the companies said.
