MATTOON — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has announced plans to acquire a Wisconsin bank with branches in northern Illinois.

Under the terms of the agreement, First Mid will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, Blackhawk operates 10 branches. As of December 31, 2022, Blackhawk had approximately $1.32 billion in total assets, $782 million in loans and $1.19 billion in deposits.

“Blackhawk has a long history of providing excellent service with a community-minded focus that aligns very well with First Mid’s philosophy,” said Joe Dively, chairman and chief executive officer of Mattoon-based First Mid. “We have partnered with Blackhawk on many projects over the last several years and could not be more confident in the cultural and strategic alignment. The combined company will be an approximately $8.1 billion financial institution with significant wealth management and insurance services.”

The transaction has been unanimously approved by each company’s board of directors and is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals, the approval of Blackhawk’s stockholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.