First Mid using former Blue Cross, Blue Shield building in Mattoon

MATTOON — One year ago this week, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois moved its Mattoon service center out of the Broadway Avenue building that it had occupied since 1985. The approximately 15,000-square-foot building did not sit vacant long.

First Mid Bank & Trust, headquartered in Mattoon, moved its operations and credit departments in February from multiple levels in two separate facilities downtown into the pre-existing single level, open floor plan workspace at this building, 1100 Broadway Ave.

"It's definitely nice to consolidate and get everyone under one roof who is part of those teams," said Lee Harms, director of real estate and property management for First Mid. "I think the open floor plan is very beneficial. It's very conducive to communications and collaboration across the different departments we have here."

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield service center's move to its newly constructed two-story, 50,000-square-foot facility at 201 Coles Centre Parkway occurred at a time of growth for First Mid. It has a network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the Indianapolis area.

Consequently, Harms said First Mid purchased the building at 1100 Broadway Ave. not long after hearing that it was available. First Mid, which has a Mattoon Cross County banking center along Broadway Avenue East, has named its new building Broadway West.

Harms said the more than 50 operations and credit staff members who have moved into Broadway West previously worked in the Mattoon Main banking center at 1515 Charleston Ave., and the former Masonic Building that First Mid owns a block to the east along Charleston.

Many of those employees from the Masonic Building had been parking along side streets or at a First Mid-owned lot across busy Charleston/Illinois Route 16, so Harms said they have appreciated the new building's sizable parking lot. The building had been home to an Eisner Food Store before Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

"They love parking in a lot that is right next to their building," Harms said, noting that the move has helped with the overall parking situation for First Mid. "We have a lot of staff members working in the downtown area, so that freed up a lot of parking spaces for our other buildings."

Harms said First Mid was able to move its operations into the former Blue Cross and Blue Shield building with a minimal amount of renovations, which included creating a few new private offices and group meeting spaces, installing energy efficient LED lighting and an acoustic ceiling, and painting. He said they were able to make use of pre-existing amenities, including the break room and patio.

"We are proud of the fact we are repurposing a building in the downtown Mattoon area," Harms said.

The former Blue Cross and Blue Shield building sits just a few feet west of Liberty Life Church, 1101 Prairie Ave. Senior pastor Lonnie Stewart said after their longtime neighbor relocated, the church was wondering who would move into this facility.

Since First Mid purchased the building, Stewart said he has found the employees he has talked to outside to be friendly and has been pleased to see the company do landscaping work and make other exterior updates there.

"They have been doing a good job," Stewart said. "They have made some improvements. They are good neighbors."

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.