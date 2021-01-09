 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First National Bank donates to SBL Peace Meal
0 comments

First National Bank donates to SBL Peace Meal

{{featured_button_text}}
First National, Peace Meal donation

Pictured are Tracy Albin, First National Bank senior vice president-CFO; Amy Card, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation director; and Emily Strader, First National Bank vice president-retail services CSR.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The First National Bank, through a partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank Targeted Impact Fund, recently donated $5,000 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Peace Meal Program. The bank chose to donate to Peace Meal due to the importance of healthy, home delivered meals to seniors particularly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Righter is guest of recent Kiwanis Club meeting

“We’re extremely grateful to The First National Bank for this generous donation, especially at a time when it’s so important for our senior population to stay home and stay safe,” Amy Card, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation director said. “Nutrition to our senior residents is essential and those delivering meals are sometimes the only contact the senior may have all day, so the delivery also serves as a wellness check. Thanks to donations like this, we’re able to continue to provide nearly 200,000 meals in our service area each year.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News