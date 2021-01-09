First National Bank donates to SBL Peace Meal

MATTOON — The First National Bank, through a partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank Targeted Impact Fund, recently donated $5,000 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Peace Meal Program. The bank chose to donate to Peace Meal due to the importance of healthy, home delivered meals to seniors particularly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We’re extremely grateful to The First National Bank for this generous donation, especially at a time when it’s so important for our senior population to stay home and stay safe,” Amy Card, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation director said. “Nutrition to our senior residents is essential and those delivering meals are sometimes the only contact the senior may have all day, so the delivery also serves as a wellness check. Thanks to donations like this, we’re able to continue to provide nearly 200,000 meals in our service area each year.”