First National Bank in Mattoon operating under new name following merger

MATTOON — The merger between Washington Savings Bank and First National Bank in Mattoon is complete.

The former First National Bank location at 1117 Broadway Ave. East is now operating as a full-service Washington Savings Bank.

Founded in 1883, Washington Savings Bank offers services at branches in Effingham, Lerna, and now Mattoon.

The Wealth Management team will operate out of the Broadway Avenue Banking Center and will be expanding its services to offer even more trust and investment opportunities. The Lerna branch is now open six days a week.

Along with the closing of the previously-announced merger, First National Bank Chief Executive Officer Preston Smith announced he will be retiring in June of 2022.

Smith will continue working with the bank at a part-time capacity to ease the transition, said President of Washington Savings Bank David Doedtman.

“First National Bank has maintained an excellent reputation in the community under the leadership of Preston Smith," Doedtman said. "We are excited at the opportunity to acquire First National Bank and to increase our community banking presence in the Mattoon area."

“We are excited to partner with a strong community bank like Washington Savings Bank," said Smith. "We believe that this combination provides an opportunity for us to provide an expanded range of products and services to our customers while maintaining the high quality of customer service that our customers have come to expect.”

