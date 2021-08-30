First National Bank in Mattoon operating under new name following merger

MATTOON — The merger between Washington Savings Bank and First National Bank in Mattoon is complete.
The former First National Bank location at 1117 Broadway Ave. East is now operating as a full-service Washington Savings Bank.
Founded in 1883, Washington Savings Bank offers services at branches in Effingham, Lerna, and now Mattoon.
The Wealth Management team will operate out of the Broadway Avenue Banking Center and will be expanding its services to offer even more trust and investment opportunities. The Lerna branch is now open six days a week.
“First National Bank has maintained an excellent reputation in the community under the leadership of Preston Smith," Doedtman said. "We are excited at the opportunity to acquire First National Bank and to increase our community banking presence in the Mattoon area."
“We are excited to partner with a strong community bank like Washington Savings Bank," said Smith. "We believe that this combination provides an opportunity for us to provide an expanded range of products and services to our customers while maintaining the high quality of customer service that our customers have come to expect.”
Exterior
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois service center in Mattoon recently moved into its newly constructed, two-story facility at 201 Coles Centre Parkway.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois staff recently moved into their new Mattoon service center. Jeri Boyer, senior manager, and Amy Davee, facilities representative, are pictured leading Colleen Miller, company senior manager for communications, on a tour of a work floor on the second level of the center Tuesday morning.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois staff members recently moved into their new Mattoon service center. Amy Davee, facilities representative, and Jeri Boyer, senior manager, are pictured leading Colleen Miller, company senior manager for communications, on a tour of one of the center's two Blue University training rooms Tuesday morning.
Wall art depicting a leafy tree extends from the first floor up to the second floor of the new Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois service center in Mattoon. A planter box full of live plants sits in front of this artwork.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF ILLINOIS
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois staff recently moved into their new Mattoon service center. Colleen Miller, company senior manager for communications, and Amy Davee, facilities representative, check out the view Tuesday morning from the covered patio adjacent to the breakroom.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois staff recently moved into their new Mattoon service center. The center has two levels and is decorated throughout with live plants, including those seen below the central stairwell.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has moved its Mattoon service center into a newly constructed building in the Coles Centre business subdivision.
Exterior
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Work floor
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Break room
The new Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois service center in Mattoon is decorated with famous quotes selected by staff members, including this quote in the breakroom.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Training room
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Wall art
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF ILLINOIS
Patio
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Break room tables and chairs
The employee break room in the new Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois service center in Mattoon is located next to a covered patio.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF ILLINOIS
Stairwell
The location is the former site of Illinois Machine & Tool Works. A real estate listing earlier this year previously cited an asking price of $2.2 million for purchasing the building, which has about 3,500 square feet of office space and 96,000 square feet of warehouse space.