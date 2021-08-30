 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

First National Bank in Mattoon operating under new name following merger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs encourages community members to support Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas and Edgar Counties.

MATTOON — The merger between Washington Savings Bank and First National Bank in Mattoon is complete.

The former First National Bank location at 1117 Broadway Ave. East is now operating as a full-service Washington Savings Bank.

Founded in 1883, Washington Savings Bank offers services at branches in Effingham, Lerna, and now Mattoon.

The Wealth Management team will operate out of the Broadway Avenue Banking Center and will be expanding its services to offer even more trust and investment opportunities. The Lerna branch is now open six days a week.

Charleston, Mattoon Chamber merger proposal fails

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Along with the closing of the previously-announced merger, First National Bank Chief Executive Officer Preston Smith announced he will be retiring in June of 2022. 

Smith will continue working with the bank at a part-time capacity to ease the transition, said President of Washington Savings Bank David Doedtman.

Watch now: Worker shortage leaves Coles County employers scrambling
Washington Savings Bank 2

The former First National Bank in Mattoon on Broadway Avenue is now operating at a Washington Savings Bank.

“First National Bank has maintained an excellent reputation in the community under the leadership of Preston Smith," Doedtman said. "We are excited at the opportunity to acquire First National Bank and to increase our community banking presence in the Mattoon area."

People are also reading…

“We are excited to partner with a strong community bank like Washington Savings Bank," said Smith. "We believe that this combination provides an opportunity for us to provide an expanded range of products and services to our customers while maintaining the high quality of customer service that our customers have come to expect.”

Photos: New Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois service center in Mattoon

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has moved its Mattoon service center into a newly constructed building in the Coles Centre business subdivision.

1 of 8
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Peloton DOJ investigation over customer injuries

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amazon to open fulfillment center in North Pekin warehouse

Amazon to open fulfillment center in North Pekin warehouse

The location is the former site of Illinois Machine & Tool Works. A real estate listing earlier this year previously cited an asking price of $2.2 million for purchasing the building, which has about 3,500 square feet of office space and 96,000 square feet of warehouse space.

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Peloton DOJ investigation over customer injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News